Xiaomi’s MIUI 11 update will bring ‘Family Sharing’ feature

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:20 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi will soon introduce a ‘Family Sharing’ feature with its MIUI 11 update, where users can share information between their family members’ devices quickly and safely.

Family Sharing on MIUI will let you track the location of family members at all times, control the amount of time a user can use an application and even control WeChat usage, news portal GizmoChina reported on Sunday.

Additionally, the upcoming feature will work with any smartphone running Android or iOS.

The other new features that await MIUI users include an enhanced Always-on Display and the new cross-device file sharing feature that the company developed with Oppo and vivo.

Recently, the company accidentally pushed MIUI 11 update to a handful of devices including the Mi Mix 2S and the Redmi K20 Pro.

The company will roll out the new MIUI update on September 24 at an event in China where the firm will also launch its highly anticipated Mi MIX Alpha and Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphones along with Mi TV Pro 8K.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 17:20 IST