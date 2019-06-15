Xiaomi’s next Redmi phone to launch with 64MP camera

Xiaomi recently made news launching the cheapest 48-megapixel smartphone, Redmi Note 7 Pro. The company is now reportedly working on a new Redmi phone with a 64-megapixel camera.

According to a post on Weibo, the alleged Redmi smartphone will use Samsung’s new 64-megapixel image sensor. This smartphone will first debut in Xiaomi’s home turf, China. Samsung is also expected to debut the 64-megapixel sensor on a new Galaxy A series smartphone globally.

Announced early May, Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor works similar to the current 48-megapixel image sensor. It combines 16-megapixel images into one. Samsung also claims its new sensor delivers brighter images in low-light conditions and richer details in brighter settings.

It also supports real-time HDR of up to 100-decibles for more detailed colours.The new image sensors are scheduled to go in mass production in the second half of this year. Xiaomi’s new Redmi smartphone will most likely launch in the later half of the year.

The company is now prepping for an India launch of its ‘flagship killer 2.0’, Redmi K20. Xiaomi has confirmed the new smartphone will launch in India but hasn’t announced its date as yet. In India, the Redmi K20 will most likely launch as Poco F2. This will succeed last year’s Poco F1 which is the cheapest phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 14:13 IST