Xiaomi’s No.1 Mi Fan Sale for the year-end starts tomorrow: Here are all the deals

tech

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 18:49 IST

Xiaomi has announced its annual, year-end Christmas sale ‘No. 1 Mi Fan Sale’ with sizable discounts across devices and categories. You can buy the devices on Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon and Flipkart and from all offline partners from December 19 right up to December 25.

You can check out all the deals online, however, here are some of the best deals you can keep your eye on:

In smartphones, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available with the highest discount ever of Rs 4,000 bringing the price down to Rs 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The smartphone’s other variants, the 6GB/64GB version and the 6GB/128GB version will be available for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively with an additional Rs 1,000 off on the Bumped Up Exchange offer on Flipkart.

The Redmi K20 series will also witness discounts with the Redmi K20 Pro price being dropped by Rs 3,000. The 6GB/128GB version will be available for Rs 24,999 and the 8GB/256GB variant will come for Rs 27,999.

The Redmi K20 6GB/64GB will be available for Rs 19,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000 while the 6GB/128GB variant will be available for Rs 22,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000. The Redmi K20 series will also receive an additional Rs 2,000 discount in the Bumped Up Exchange offer across Flipkart and Amazon.

The Redmi 7A, 2GB/16GB variant will get a discount of Rs 1,000 bringing the price down to Rs 4,999 while the 2GB/32GB variant will be available at Rs 4,499 after a discount of Rs 700.

Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available on a special open sale and the Redmi Note 8 will be on special flash sale everyday at 12 noon between December 19 and December 25 on Mi.com and Amazon. The Redmi 8 will also be available on a special open sale between December 19 and December 25 on Mi.com and Flipkart.

The Mi TV 4A PRO (32) and Mi TV 4C PRO (32) will receive a discount of Rs 500 bringing their prices down to Rs 11,999.

Some of Xiaomi’s ecosystem products and accessories will be available via special flash sales at 10 AM, 4 PM and 6 PM across December 19 and December 23.

December 19: Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic, Mi Truck Builder, Mi LED Smart Bulb.

December 20: Mi Focus Cube, Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask, Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic

December 21: Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080P, Mi USB Cable 80cm, Mi Air Purifier 2

December 22: Mi Rollerball Pen, Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2, Mi Router 3C

December 23: Mi Dune Buggy Builder, Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2, Mi Car Charger (3.6A Fast Charging)

You will also be able to avail attractive cashback and EMI offers on debit and credit cards on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon during the whole sale period.