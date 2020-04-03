Xiaomi’s Redmi Band to launch soon: Design revealed

tech

Xiaomi has been on a smartphone launch spree since the starting of this year but it looks like it will soon be refreshing the wearable portfolio as well. However, what’s different this time is that instead of Xiaomi’s Mi Band we will be seeing the first ever ‘Redmi’ branded wearable. The sub-brand has posted two new images on its Weibo account confirming the launch and the design as well. The poster adds that the Redmi Band will be launching at the Xiaomi Smart Inn conference at 2PM local time.

From the image one can see that Redmi band won’t be sharing the looks sported by Xiaomi Mi Bands in general. It will have a flat, rectangular colour screen and silicone band. The bands however, are seen in four different colours – Orange, Black, Dark Blue and Laurel Green-ish tone. The official names of the colours are not yet known though.

Some of the features have also been rumoured to have come out of the MiFit app. The list includes heart-rate tracking, NFC, music control, alarms and weather info. Also, the Redmi line of wearables seem could be the more affordable version, giving Xiaomi the flexibility of moving up the price ladder with its Mi Band series.

Also, Redmi band may also be Xiaomi’s answer to Realme’s Band, which recently launched in India at Rs 1,499. For reference, the fitness band has a 0.96-inch colour display, single button for navigating and 5 dial faces. Some other basic features include notifications for calls, SMS and apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube. Users can also reject calls from the band itself. There’s also an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.