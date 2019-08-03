Xiaomi’s Redmi phone with 64-megapixel camera to launch this month: Report

tech

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:21 IST

August looks like the month for 64-megapixel camera phones. Soon after Realme announced it will showcase its 64-megapixel camera technology on August 8, a new tip suggests Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi will launch its 64-megapixel camera phone as early as this month.

Redmi has been teasing its upcoming phone with a 64-megapixel camera on Chinese blogging site, Weibo. The Xiaomi sub-brand even shared a camera sample featuring a cat and a close-up look of its eye hinting at the phone’s zoom capabilities. Redmi has also confirmed its new phone will house a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel camera. The smartphone will also be capable of producing photos with resolution better than an 8K TV.

While the launch cannot be confirmed, Redmi will most likely debut the phone in China. There’s no word on when the phone will make its way to India. At the same time, Xiaomi India has also announced a new phone with MediaTek’s latest Helio G90T chipset will launch soon. This smartphone would be a gaming-focused smartphone making it a first for Xiaomi.

By the way, this month, Redmi will also release a 64MP camera phone, Samsung also restarted plans to launch 64MP A series phones in September-October. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 2, 2019

As for the Redmi phone, if the launch happens it would make it the first 64-megapixel camera phone. Realme is yet to announce the launch date for its 64-megapixel camera phone. The tip which came from leakster Ice Universe added that Samsung will also launch its Galaxy A series phones with 64-megapixel sensor between September and October.

The new Galaxy A series phones will be powered by Samsung’s 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor. Unveiled earlier this May, Samsung said the new image sensor will offer brighter photos in low-light conditions and richer details.

