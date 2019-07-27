Xiaomi’s Redmi TV is coming soon: Set to take on OnePlus TV

tech

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 15:11 IST

Xiaomi may soon start a new TV range under its sub-brand Redmi. Xiaomi’s Redmi TV has been showing up online hinting at an imminent launch.

Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed any Redmi TV as yet but the sub-brand’s General Manager Lu Weibing’s recent comment has sparked interest. While congratulating Lei Jun on the success of Xiaomi TVs, Weibing asked “Do you want Redmi to make a TV”?

Post that announcement, a Redmi TV with model number L70M5-RA has appeared on China’s 3C certification website. The Redmi TV will feature a 70-inch display with 4K UHD resolution. Another leak suggests Redmi will launch two smart TVs with the other offering a smaller 40-inch screen.

Both 70-inch and 40-inch Redmi TVs are said to be available with 4K UHD displays and similar specifications. These Redmi TVs are also expected to be priced very low. Other than these details no other information on the purported Redmi TVs are known as of now.

With speculation on lower prices for the Redmi TVs, the sub-brand will most likely follow the parent company’s strategy. At present, Xiaomi offers one of the cheapest smart TVs in India. Xiaomi offers Mi LED TVs at a starting price of Rs 12,499. Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch claimed to be the world’s thinnest LED TV is the most expensive priced at Rs 47,999 in India. Xiaomi smart TVs run on Android TV-based PatchWall OS. Redmi TV could be offered with the same software experience as well.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 15:10 IST