Xiaomi’s RedmiBook 14 to launch in India soon, spotted on BIS listing

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 17:39 IST

Xiaomi has a strong lineup of laptops under RedmiBook in China. These products, however, were never made officially available in India. This is likely to change in India as a new leak reveals Xiaomi is gearing up to launch RedmiBook 14 soon.

According to leakstser Mukul Sharma, RedmiBook 14 will be available in India soon. “I can now confirm that the RedmiBook 14 is soon going to launch in India. Clears the BIS certification,” he said in a tweet.

RedmiBook 14 was launched in China last year. In October, Xiaomi launched RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition. The laptop sports an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processor and comes with a 14-inch FHD IPS display with a 5.75mm ultra-narrow bezel. The laptop has screen-to-body ratio of 81.2%. Xiaomi’s RedmiBook 14 is said to deliver up to 10 hours of usage and supports quick charge as well. Other important features of the laptop include MiDrop, Mi Smart Unlock 2.0.

Older rumours have claimed that Xiaomi will enter the laptop space in India with RedmiBook 13. Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 sports a 13.3-inch full HD display with 178-degree wide viewing angle, and 250nits brightness. For performance it relies on 512GB SATA SSD storage, 8GB DDR4 RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics.

Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 runs on Windows 10 Home Edition. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i7 processor. It houses a 40 Whr battery with 65W adaptor.