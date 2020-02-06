Xiaomi’s teasers for first 2020 Redmi products hint at a new Bluetooth speaker or powerbank

tech

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 13:09 IST

Xiaomi is yet to begin 2020 product launches in India. The company has now begun releasing teasers for its upcoming devices under Redmi lineup.

Now, Redmi India on its official Twitter handle has dropped a new teaser hinting at a new Redmi product launch. The teaser doesn’t reveal what product Redmi is going to launch but the silhouettes suggest it could be a new powerbank. There are also speculations that it could be a Bluetooth speaker.

A teaser shared by Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain last week claimed Redmi 2020 portfolio will offer “power-packed phones”, “powerful processors”, and “powerful user experience.” The teaser has triggered speculations of Redmi 9 series launched in India.

The new series will succeed Xiaomi’s popular entry-level and budget smartphones, Redmi 8. Not much is known about Redmi 9 so far. A recent leak claimed Redmi 9 series could use MediaTek’s Helio G70 processor. The chip launched in India recently and is aimed at gaming and power users.

#Redmi has always been synonymous with POWER! 💪



🥊 Power-packed phones

🚄 Powerful processors

📸 Powerful user experience



I'm excited for the things @RedmiIndia will be bringing in 2020! #Redmi2020#MorePowerToRedmi is almost here. Can you guess what is this? 😎#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6rDu9QAQ3Q — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 3, 2020

Xiaomi has made some big changes to its strategy for India. Redmi and Mi are now operating separate sub-brands. Another sub-brand Poco is now operating as a standalone brand in India. Poco recently launched its second smartphone in India, Poco X2.