Xiaomi says all its 2020 smartphones over $285 will come with 5G support

tech Updated: Nov 17, 2019 15:05 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Xiaomi says all its 2020 phones over $285 will support 5G (Xiaomi )
         

At the 2019 China Mobile Global Partner Conference, Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, said that the all Xiaomi smartphones with a price tag above $285 (2000 Yuan) will be 5G phones.

He also added that they plan to announce at least 10 5G affordable phones in the first half of the year, news portal GizmoChina reported on Friday.

Xiaomi for its part already offers a few 5G phones, such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and the wraparound Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha.

The company has already launched a 5G+AIoT strategy so as to increase the development and adoption of the use of its AIoT sevices.

Additionally, Lei Jun said that Xiaomi’s IoT platform has connected 196 million devices, and the number of users of IoT devices exceeds 3 million.

Recently, MediaTek announced that it will hold a new product launch conference on November 26, officially releasing a new 5G chip and there is news that the first model of MediaTek’s 5G chip is likely to be the Redmi K30.

