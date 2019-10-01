Xiaomi says it sold 10 devices per second during festival sale

tech

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Monday announced it has sold over 1.5 million devices in the first few hours of festive sale on its own platform -- mi.com, Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ and Amazon India’s ‘Great Indian Shopping Festival’.

This translates into 10 devices sold per second in the same period, the company said in a statement.

“The festive season of Dussehra-Diwali has always been the biggest shopping season for customers. This year we launched several new Mi TVs, Redmi 8A and attractive offers on Redmi Note 7 series, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A. We have sold over 1.5 million devices across all online platforms,” Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online sales, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

According to the firm, the highest demand among people was for of smartphones, followed by Mi ecosystem devices, accessories and Mi TVs.

The handset maker launched its budget 8A smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery at a starting price of Rs 6,499 (2GB+32GB variant) in India last week.

