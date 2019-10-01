e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Xiaomi says it sold 10 devices per second during festival sale

Xiaomi said it sold more than 1.5 million devices across all online platforms during the festival sale.

tech Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
Festive sale: Xiaomi sells 10 devices per second
Festive sale: Xiaomi sells 10 devices per second(Xiaomi )
         

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Monday announced it has sold over 1.5 million devices in the first few hours of festive sale on its own platform -- mi.com, Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ and Amazon India’s ‘Great Indian Shopping Festival’.

This translates into 10 devices sold per second in the same period, the company said in a statement.

“The festive season of Dussehra-Diwali has always been the biggest shopping season for customers. This year we launched several new Mi TVs, Redmi 8A and attractive offers on Redmi Note 7 series, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A. We have sold over 1.5 million devices across all online platforms,” Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online sales, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

According to the firm, the highest demand among people was for of smartphones, followed by Mi ecosystem devices, accessories and Mi TVs.

The handset maker launched its budget 8A smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery at a starting price of Rs 6,499 (2GB+32GB variant) in India last week.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech