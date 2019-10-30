e-paper
Xiaomi says it sold 12 million devices during festive sales, Redmi Note 7 best selling series

During the period, the company sold over 8.5 million smartphones, with Redmi Note 7 series being the best selling series. The company also sold over 600,000 Mi TVs during the period.

tech Updated: Oct 30, 2019 19:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
Xiaomi sold over 12 million devices in one month
Xiaomi sold over 12 million devices in one month (HT Photo)
         

Xiaomi claims to have sold over 12 million devices during the festive sales between September 28 and October 29. It translates to a 40 per cent growth over the last years festive sales.

“The festive season has always been the biggest shopping season for Xiaomi and we work hard celebrate it with our Mi Fans,” Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online sales, Xiaomi India, said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the period, the company sold over 8.5 million smartphones, with Redmi Note 7 series being the best selling series. The company also sold over 600,000 Mi TVs during the period.

“Our festive sales have soared beyond expectations where we have sold an industry leading 12 million plus devices across our platforms,” he said.

Last year, the company sold over 8.5 million devices. Xiaomi devices include Xiaomi smartphones, Mi TVs, Mi ecosystem and accessory products that were sold across mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon and offline partner stores. Earlier, Xiaomi announced to have sold over 5.3 million Xiaomi devices in the first few days of festive sales.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 19:36 IST

