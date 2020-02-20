Xiaomi shares official teardown images of Mi 10 Pro

tech

Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 Pro alongside the Mi 10 in China earlier this month. Now, just days after the phone’s official launch, Xiaomi has shared the official teardown images of the Mi 10 Pro giving us a glimpse into the phone’s internal makeup.

The teardown shows various internal components of the Mi 10 Pro such as the NFC coil, the motherboard, the gigantic 4,500mAh battery, the in-display fingerprint sensor, and the top and bottom speakers with a large cavity that promise to offer 100% increased loudness over Mi 9, among other things.

The teardown also gives us an insider account of the smartphone’s quad-rear camera module, especially the phone’s 108-megapixel sensor. “A laser focusing module is integrated on the protective cover of the rear camera. While improving the focusing speed of the dark environment, it can also help determine the ambient AWB, making the white balance of the photo closer to what the human eye can see,” Xiaomi wrote in Mi 10 Pro’s teardown.

Additionally, the teardown reveals that the phone has better light sensors that can more accurately detect ambient light and pole-ear center technology which reduces energy loss and heat generation during fast charging. You can see the entire teardown here.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro specs

To give you a quick brief about the smartphone’s specs, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The 5G-enabled smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space.

The phone, as mentioned before, comes with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 20-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor and a 8-megapixel sensor. The newly launched smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging. It also features support for Wi-Fi 6 and NFC.