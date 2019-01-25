Xiaomi ShareSave e-commerce app makes it easier to buy its China-exclusive products

Xiaomi’s cross-border e-commerce platform, ShareSave is now available in India. ShareSave app currently hosts products from Xiaomi-backed companies like Yeelight, and also its lifestyle brand, Mijia.

In addition to being a gateway for purchasing products from China, Xiaomi also assures local support for ShareSave. In its blog post, Xiaomi says the company will take care of after-sales services and home delivery as well. ShareSave currently has products priced between Rs 500 and Rs 10,000. The platform will offer mostly lifestyle products from different companies in China.

ShareSave app is currently available for Android users via Google Play Store. ShareSave requires a Mi account to purchase products on the platform.

ShareSave offers three kinds of purchase modes on the platform – Pair-up, Drop and Kickstart. All three purchasing modes are available as tabs on the app. Pair-up mode lets users pair-up with another friend on ShareSave to avail an exclusive discount for both users. Drop feature ensures products with 50% discount or even for free. This requires friends and families to join the drop group and once the limit is reached, the offer will be valid.

Kickstart is ShareSave’s kickstarter platform. Here, users can bid for a product to back the kickstart project. Once the project successfully completes full backing, the user will receive up to ten times the amount backed. On ShareSave’s KickStart, products like Mijia electric scooter, robot builder, and sonic toothbrush are available.

