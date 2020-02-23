Xiaomi showcases Mi Mix Alpha 5G concept phone in India

tech

Xiaomi is showcasing its Mi Mix Alpha at its select stores in India. The concept smartphone was demoed to media in January this year. It’s unlikely the company will offer the concept phone commercially.

Launched in September last year, Mi Mix Alpha comes with a wrap-around-like flex display. The phone comes with 5G support, display acoustic sound, and a 108-megapixel camera. Xiaomi earlier this month said the concept phone would cost around Rs 2 lakh if launched commercially.

Other key specifications of Mi Mix Alpha include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB internal storage. It runs on a 4,050mAh battery which supports 40W fast charging.

Xiaomi’s decision to showcase its 5G-enabled ‘Mi Mix Alpha’ comes at a time when Realme and iQoo are in race to launch ‘India’s first 5G smartphone’. It is worth noting that India doesn’t have 5G connectivity yet.

Realme is going to launch X50 Pro on February 24. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and is expected to be priced around Rs 50,000. iQoo is also debuting in the Indian market with iQoo 3 which runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip. You can read more about these two upcoming 5G phones here.