Xiaomi shows off its fast wireless charging that charges to 100% in 40 minutes

tech

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 12:39 IST

Xiaomi has shown off its lastest ‘fast wireless charging’ tech whichcomes with 40W output support. This is only a teaser video and not the official launch of Xiaomi’s fast wireless charging.

Xiaomi’s co-founder Lei Jun posted a video on Weibo which features a Mi 10 Pro prototype with a 4,000mAh battery on a wireless charger. In the video, this smartphone is seen wirelessly charged from 0% to 100% in 40 minutes. This is quite a feat since it’s not only the fastest wireless charging but even faster than wired charging itself.

Xiaomi’s teaser comes shortly after Vivo showcased its 60W ‘Super FlashCharge’ on the Apex 2020 concept phone. Vivo said its 60W wireless charging can boost a 2,000mAh battery from 0% to 100% in just 20 minutes. But since the Vivo Apex 2020 is a concept phone, you can’t buy it just yet.

There is no word on when Xiaomi plans to introduce this wireless charging tech for its smartphones. Xiaomi recently launched its flagship Mi 10 Pro smartphone which supports wireless charging but up to 30W. In comparison, the Mi 10 Pro can be wirelessly charged to 100% in 65 minutes. The phone also supports reverse wireless charging up to 10W and 50W on wired charging. Also, the Mi 10 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Wireless charging is still a ‘premium’ feature but the tech isn’t ‘fast’ as yet. So far, Xiaomi offers the fastest wireless charging with 30W which was introduced with the Mi 9 Pro 5G last year.