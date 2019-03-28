Xiaomi shows off its foldable phone, again

Xiaomi is still shush on details about its foldable phone, but that isn’t stopping the company form showing it off. Xiaomi has shared another video of its foldable phone.

Similar to the first video, Xiaomi demonstrates using its foldable smartphone. The ten-second video shows a person using the foldable phone browsing through some articles. The smartphone is then folded from both sides and placed on top of a cup noodles box. Xiaomi’s foldable smartphone is different than that of Samsung and Huawei.

Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X fold in between to form a smartphone. Xiaomi’s foldable smartphone folds outwardly from both sides. Another interesting thing is that the folded screens at the back are still lit but only the front display is seen functional.

In the previous video, Xiaomi’s president Lin Bin showed the foldable phone running on MIUI. Dubbed ‘Dual Flex’ or ‘Mi Flex’, Bin said the foldable smartphone could go into mass production if it receives enough popularity.

Xiaomi’s foldable phone has been rumoured for quite some time now. Prior to Xiaomi teasing the smartphone, a similar device claiming to be Xiaomi’s was shared by Evan Blass. The foldable phone had a similar look and functionality as Xiaomi’s Mi Flex.

Xiaomi’s foldable smartphone was first expected to make an appearance at MWC 2019. According to a GSMArena report, the foldable smartphone will now launch between April and June, and will carry a price tag that’s half of Huawei Mate X which starts at 2,299 euros (Rs 1,85,000 approximately).

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 16:05 IST