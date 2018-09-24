Xiaomi ‘Smart TVs’ now available offline

Expanding its offline presence in India, Chinese electronics player Xiaomi on Monday announced that its “Mi LED Smart TVs” would now be available through offline channels in the country.

The company has now spread its offline reach across nine cities -- New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Indore, Patna, Pune, Mumbai and Maddur (Karnataka).

“#MiTV in offline! We launched ‘Mi TVs’ earlier this year and soon ‘Mi TVs’ will be available across all #MiPreferredPartners pan India,” tweeted Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi Global and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

Mi TVs have touched over half a million sales in just six months, the company claimed.

Until now, the TVs were available for purchase only through Xiaomi India’s online partners and its flagship “Mi Home” retail outlets.

Xiaomi’s “Mi LED Smart TV” lineup that is now available offline includes “Mi LED Smart TV 4” in 55-inch model, “Mi LED Smart TV 4A” in 43-inch and 32-inch variants priced at Rs 44,999, Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively.

The 75-inch model of “Mi LED Smart TV 4” is yet to come to India. READ: Top smart 4K TVs in India under Rs 45,000

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 16:21 IST