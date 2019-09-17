Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020 Live Updates: Mi Band 4, 65-inch smart TV to launch in India

Xiaomi will launch next-generation ‘Smarter Living’ products in India today. The company will unveil Mi Band 4 fitness tracker and a 65-inch Mi LED TV, which is also Xiaomi’s largest smart TV so far. The company is also expected to introduce other smarter products such as a water purifier.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will succeed Mi Band 3 which launched in India last year. Ahead of the official launch, Mi Band 4 price in India had leaked. The MRP of Mi Band 4 is going to be Rs 2,499 but the actual selling price is expected to be much lower than this. Mi Band 4 comes with a range of upgrades including a full colour display along with higher battery life. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will compete with the likes of Honor Band 5.

Xiaomi’s new smart home products are already listed on Flipkart which is going to be the exclusive partner. The company will host a livestream of its event scheduled to start at 12noon. Stay tuned for the live updates.