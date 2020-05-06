Xiaomi smartphone with in-display selfie camera spotted in patents

tech

Looks like in-display camera technology will be the next trend to catch-up in smartphones after notches and pop-up modules. We saw the demo units by Oppo and Xiaomi with this tech last year but it has been a while since we have heard anything else about them. Now, a new patent discovered by LetsGoDigital website gives us a glimpse at the Xiaomi smartphone with will likely be the first to feature an in-display camera.

The patent filed in April last year with CNIPA (China Intellectual Property Administration) shows two illustrations wherein the Xiaomi smartphones are seen sporting the in-display camera at the top-centre and top-left corner. As per the website, CNIPA granted the patent last month, after which it was published in the WIPO Global Design database for worldwide protection of using this tech.

As mentioned, the in-display front camera works exactly as advertised. The camera lens hides underneath the smartphone screen and shows up only when the camera app is activated. Once the app is activated, the area is supposed to go transparent, exposing the lens underneath.

It is difficult to say what Xiaomi smartphone model is being shown in the patent and if this will be the final design of the handset or not. However, looking at the patent acquisitions, Xiaomi seems to have cracked the tech and is confident considering it has applied the patent for WIPO approval as well.

The renders do show a sleek design with three camera lenses at the back and curved sides.

However, with Xiaomi making progress with in-display camera tech, one can expect Oppo to make some moves as well. A recent speculation has indicated Nokia to be working on a similar tech as well.