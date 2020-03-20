e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Xiaomi stops work on its in-house chipsets: Report

Xiaomi stops work on its in-house chipsets: Report

Xiaomi was working on its first proprietary processor called the Surge S1 which made headlines back in 2017.

tech Updated: Mar 20, 2020 19:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
News of Xiaomi working on its own chipset started in 2017.
News of Xiaomi working on its own chipset started in 2017.(REUTERS)
         

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has pulled the plug on its custom in-house chip project, which was developed by the Pinecone division.

Xiaomi’s first proprietary processor -- the Surge S1 -- made headlines back in 2017 as it pushed the Chinese handset maker into the elite group of tech companies like Samsung and Huawei that could develop their own processors.

However, after the Surge S1, we didn’t hear much about its chip development progress. The latest information from China suggests that Xiaomi has likely abandoned its chipset project, Gizmo China reported on Thursday.

There were reports that Xiaomi would show off the Surge S2 at MWC 2018 but it never happened.

According to industry insiders, Xiaomi is focusing its attention on other projects which are not as complicated or expensive as developing an application processor. Instead of making smartphone processors, the company is looking to develop low power Bluetooth, RF chips, and other peripheral components, the Gizmo China report added.

Xiaomi’s own Surge S1 was essentially a basic 28nm chip that featured stock ARM hardware -- eight Cortex-A53 cores and a quad-core Mali-T860 GPU.

tags
top news
Covid-19 Live updates: On video call with PM, Bengal CM makes an appeal
Covid-19 Live updates: On video call with PM, Bengal CM makes an appeal
Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday to power ‘Janta Curfew’
Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday to power ‘Janta Curfew’
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
‘Truth has won again’: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM
‘Truth has won again’: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
In coronavirus crisis, lessons for us, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
In coronavirus crisis, lessons for us, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech