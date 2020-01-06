Xiaomi to enter laptop space in India with RedmiBook 13: Report

tech

After having expanded to smart TVs and smart home segments, Xiaomi is now gearing up to enter the laptop space in India. The company has reportedly filed for a ‘RedmiBook’ trademark in the country, hinting at an imminent launch.

Xiaomi’s first laptop is likely to be the ‘RedmiBook 13’ which recently launched in China along with Redmi K30, reports 91Mobiles. RedmiBook 13 is available in China for a starting price of RMB 4,199 (Rs 42,000 approximately).

Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 comes with a 13.3-inch full HD display with 178-degree wide viewing angle, and 250nits brightness. The laptop features 512GB SATA SSD storage, 8GB DDR4 RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics.

The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home Edition and is powered by Intel Core i7 processor. It has 40 Whr battery with 65W adaptor.

Connectivity options of RedmiBook 13 include USB 3.0, HDMI, and 3.mm headphone jack among others. The laptop comes with a HD camera as well and DTS Audio processing technology.

The laptop space in India is currently dominated by the likes of Dell, HP, Asus and Lenovo. According to an IDC report in November last year, Lenovo led the market with 28.5% in the third quarter of 2019. HP, Dell Technologies, Acer Group and Asus made it to the top five list.

The report said India’s traditional PC market including notebooks, workstations, and desktops rose by 15.9% year-over-year to 3.1 million units in the third quarter of the last year.

Apart from Xiaomi, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is planning to launch laptops in India. According to reports, Honor will launch MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 in India later this year.