Xiaomi to launch 34-inch curved gaming display in November

Aiming to tap gamers, Chinese tech player Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch a new eSports curved display monitor with a 34-inch screen and Quad High Definition (QHD+) resolution.

The new monitor is expected to launch in November, news portal GizmoChina reported on Wednesday.

The display is also tipped to come with 144Hz refresh rate and would be assembled by Shenzhen-based Century Innovative. Additionally, the Xiaomi eSports display can also be used as an extension of the Xiaomi gaming platform.

Xiaomi has already entered the gaming market and has recently launched the Mi gaming laptop 2019. It also recently launched a gamepad for the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone.

The company is making gaming smartphones under Black Shark brand which has so far launched four smartphones. Other gaming products include gaming keyboard, mouse and more.

