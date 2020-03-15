Xiaomi to launch battery-focused product on March 16, releases new teasers

tech

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 13:37 IST

Xiaomi is set to launch a new product on March 16. Ahead of the official release, the company has begun creating hype through teasers. The posts hint at a new battery-focused device, either a powerbank or a wireless charger.

“One less wire to deal with. Mi fans, it’s time to #CutTheCord. All the power you need without any hassle. Guess what this is,” read the tweet accompanies a short clip showing charging indicator.

In another tweet, Xiaomi gave a glimpse of the device without revealing much though. The teaser promised a “sleek and wire-free” device.

The new teasers come shortly after the company launched the Redmi Note 9 series in India. The new series features Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphones.

No wires, no worries. It's time to #CutTheCord.



Coming on 16th March. pic.twitter.com/UGMyjepGm2 — Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) March 14, 2020

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max’s price starts at Rs 14,999 while Redmi Note 9 Pro is available for a starting price of Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone comes with four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide (120-degree) angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel proximity sensor. On the front it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by a 5,020mAh battery with 33W charging.

Redmi Note 9 Pro has more or less the same set of specifications. Some differences are 5,020mAh with 18W charging, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.