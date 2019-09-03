Xiaomi to launch four 108MP camera phones: Report

tech

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:39 IST

With Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi having earlier revealed that it was working on a smartphone with Samsung’s 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor, a recent report has now claimed that the company will launch four 108-megapixel camera smartphones.

The information regarding upcoming 108-megapixel camera smartphone codes were revealed through MIUI’s Mi Gallery app, XDA Developers reported on Monday.

The MIUI’s Mi Gallery app reveals the codename of the four 108-megapixel camera smartphones. The codenames are “tucana”, “draco”, “umi”, and “cmi”. No other specifications of the upcoming smartphones have been disclosed.

In addition, the report denies Mi Mix 4 as being one of the four phones in development with 108-megapixel camera, as was previously rumoured.

Samsung has already started mass production of the ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor. The upcoming sensor will be able to capture 108-megapixel grade photos with a resolution of 12032×9024 pixels. The sensor will still come with a 0.8-micrometre (µm) pixel size, the same as its 64-megapixel predecessor.

