Xiaomi to launch Mi MIX 2S on March 27: Here’s what we know so far

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi MIX 2S smartphone on March 27 in Shanghai, China. Xiaomi’s Mi MIX series is known for introducing bezel-less display trend in the smartphone industry. With the Mi MIX 2S, Xiaomi is expected to up its ante on the bezel-free concept and also add new features.

Xiaomi has so far released two video teasers on Weibo hinting at the smartphone’s camera features. The first video teaser shows faces of famous artists like Van Gogh along with the unlock symbol. This feature could possibly be facial recognition on the Mi MIX 2S. The video also highlights how the smartphone’s camera will be able to recognise the owner’s face in different conditions like wearing a hat or having facial hair.

Xiaomi recently introduced ‘Face Unlock’ on its smartphones with the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The feature isn’t quite refined as yet and comes with caveats. However, it could be different and better with the Mi MIX 2S. ALSO READ: Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Xiaomi’s new smartphone is a powerhouse

The second video teaser hints at AI capabilities on the smartphone’s camera. In this video, famous paintings are shown followed by a corresponding symbol. This possibly highlights the camera’s use of AI to adjust settings according to the object being captured.

Xiaomi also teased the smartphone in collaboration with the newly released Pacific Rim: Uprising movie. The video portrayed as a teaser for the movie ends with a glimpse of the Mi MIX 2S. The smartphone’s front design is shown in the video and it doesn’t stray too far from its predecessor, Mi MIX 2. The smartphone has almost no bezels on top and on the sides but with the same bottom chin for the front camera lens. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 first impressions: Raising the bar for full-screen smartphones

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi MIX 2S will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The smartphone will also support wireless charging. It is rumoured that the smartphone will feature a 5.99-inch display, and packs 8GB of RAM with storage options going up to 256GB. The smartphone is expected to feature 12-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 4,400mAh battery.