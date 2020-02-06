Xiaomi teases launch of new Redmi phone with 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras

tech

Xiaomi’s Redmi just announced the first product launch in India for this year which will take place next week. Redmi will launch a new budget smartphone which will be the successor to Redmi 8A. The new Redmi launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 noon on February 11.

Redmi has started teasing its new smartphone with the tagline “Desh ka dumdaar smartphone”. The teaser page for the new Redmi phone is also up highlighting some features of the phone. The new Redmi phone is confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery and dual rear cameras. Redmi has also teased an improved design with better grip.

Succeeding the Redmi 8A will most likely be the Redmi 9A smartphone. There isn’t anything else known about the Redmi 9A. Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 8A phone in India last September. The smartphone starts at Rs 6,499 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Redmi 8A also comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which retails at Rs 6,999.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 8A comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 SoC under the hood. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The new Redmi smartphone is expected to compete with the newly launched Realme C3 smartphone. Priced at Rs 6,999, Realme C3 offers features like MediaTek’s Helio G70 processor, 5,000mAh battery and dual rear cameras.