Xiaomi to launch new RedmiBook 14 laptop on August 29

After launching its first laptop RedmiBook 14 with an 8th Gen Intel processor in May, Redmi has announced plans to launch its new version with a 10th Gen Intel processor on August 29.

The 10th Gen RedmiBook 14 device will cost more and is expected to offer 14-inch display with an 81.2% screen-to-body ratio, news portal GizmoChina reported on Sunday.

As per the report, the new version may come with a full-sized keyboard, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack along with Smart Unlock 2.0 feature.

The 8th Gen RedmiBook 14 features a 14-inch ultra-narrow full HD display. Under the hood, the device has up to eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and 8GB RAM. The device also comes with quick charging feature, with zero to 50% charged achieved in 34 minutes.

Xiaomi is also slated to unveil its new Redmi Note 8 series at this event. Xiaomi will launch two new phones - Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8. This will also be Xiaomi’s first phone with a 64-megapixel camera. Redmi Note 8 Pro will house a 4,500mAh battery and will be powered by MediaTek’s new Helio G90T chipset. As for the Redmi Note 8, it will sport a 48-megapixel camera, and will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.

