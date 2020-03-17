e-paper
Home / Tech / Xiaomi to launch Redmi K30 Pro 5G, Zoom Edition in China on March 24

Xiaomi to launch Redmi K30 Pro 5G, Zoom Edition in China on March 24

Although the launch date poster confirms the date, it doesn’t reveal any of the specifications of the device or the design. The smartphone is expected to arrive in two variants. 

tech Updated: Mar 17, 2020 11:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G(Gizmochina)
         

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has already launched its Redmi K30 smartphone in China but this time it is confirmed to launch the Redmi K30 Pro 5G. The smartphone’s China launch was teased a few days ago by the company’s vice president Wang Xiaoyan and the firm has now confirmed the launch date as March 24, as per a launch banner shared by Gizmochina. The handset is being said to be the most affordable 5G device running Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 865 processor. 

Although the launch date poster confirms the date, it doesn’t reveal any of the specifications of the device or the design. The smartphone is expected to arrive in two variants. While one will be a standard version, the other one is supposed to be named as the Redmi K30 Pro 5G Zoom Edition. The ‘Zoom’ edition is said to feature a telephoto lens and OIS support.

Both however, are said to come with a quad camera setup with the primary lens using the Sony IMX686 64-megapixel sensor. What however, will be new this time is the dual front-facing pop-up camera instead of just one sensor. 

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank with 10,000mAh capacity launched, priced at Rs 2,499 

 As per the previous rumours floating on the web, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G will be featuring a notch-less OLED screen, which we’ve already seen with the Redmi K20 Pro. It may also sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with an on-screen fingerprint sensor. Both are also supposed to feature 120Hz refresh rate. On March 24, we are expecting the company to announce more than just Redmi K30 Pro 5G smartphones.

It could be a range of new accessories or appliances. Rurmours indicate Xiaomi to launch new RedmiBook and fitness bands but details are scarce on both of them for now. It is worth adding that Xiaomi Redmi K30 launched as the Poco X2 in India. So, it might be a possibility that the Redmi K30 Pro 5G may launch as the 5G version of Poco X2 in India. It’s a long shot for now though. 

