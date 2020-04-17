e-paper
Xiaomi to launch smart cleaning solution in India today

The Chinese tech giant shared a post on Twitter wherein it said that a “smart cleaning solution for your smart home” would be launching in India on Thursday.

tech Updated: Apr 17, 2020 06:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The list includes devices such as an internet stove, a smart door lock, rice cooker, water-purifier, rice oven and induction cooker among other things.(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi is gearing for a major launch event today. The company is set to launch a new smart cleaning device in India today.

The Chinese tech giant shared a post on Twitter wherein it said that a “smart cleaning solution for your smart home” would be launching in India on Thursday. Though the company didn’t divulge details as to what the devices would be, it did share a short 13-seconds long video on the microblogging platform in which a device sweeps the floor clean. This indicates that Xiaomi is planning to launch a robotic vacuum cleaner in India, something on the lines of iRobot Roomba.

Xiaomi already has a wide portfolio of smart home devices. The list includes devices such as an internet stove, a smart door lock, rice cooker, water-purifier, rice oven and induction cooker among other things. It also sells a sweeping robot in China that is priced at 1399 Yuan (Rs 15,212 approximately). It’s a circular disk shaped robot that operates on a battery and uses laser ranging technology for cleaning the floor.

 

It is entirely possible that Xiaomi is planning to bring the same sweeping robot to India, like it has done in case of the water purifier and other smart home devices in the past. In any case, we will know about Xiaomi’s upcoming smart home device soon.

