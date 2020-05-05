e-paper
Home / Tech / Xiaomi to launch truly wireless earbuds in India alongside the Mi 10 on May 8

Xiaomi to launch truly wireless earbuds in India alongside the Mi 10 on May 8

There are no details about the name or the specs yet, but we expect to find out soon

tech Updated: May 05, 2020 19:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Jhinuk Sen
HT Correspondent | Edited by Jhinuk Sen
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Going by the teaser Xiaomi India head Manu Jain shared on Twitter, these earbuds will come with a stem design like the Apple AirPods and some other truly wireless solutions. 
Going by the teaser Xiaomi India head Manu Jain shared on Twitter, these earbuds will come with a stem design like the Apple AirPods and some other truly wireless solutions.
         

Xiaomi announced yesterday that they will be launching the Xiaomi Mi 10 in India on May 8 on a live stream. And in addition, the company is also going to launch their first truly wireless earbuds as well on the same date.

While we know nothing more about the specs or the name yet, reports have it that these might be the Mi Wireless Earphones 2. Going by the teaser Xiaomi India head Manu Jain shared on Twitter, these earbuds will come with a stem design like the Apple AirPods and other truly wireless solutions. 

The Xiaomi Mi 10 that’s launching alongside these earbuds is expected to ship with these specs:

Mi 10 comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with four rear cameras including a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera supports up to 8K video recording. On the front it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Mi 10 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It’s powered by a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and NFC.

