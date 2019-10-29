Xiaomi to launch world’s 1st 108MP camera phone soon

tech

Xiaomi is slated to launch the world’s first 100MP camera phone on November 5. Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro will feature a penta camera setup with a 100MP primary sensor. While the Mi CC9 Pro will launch in China first, the smartphone is expected to make its global debut as Mi Note 10. Xiaomi has already teased the Mi Note 10 as the world’s first 108MP penta camera phone.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi announced it would launch its 100-megapixel camera flagship phone soon. 108-megapixel camera to be precise, this image sensor will deliver 12032 x 9024 pixels resolution images which usually comes from digital cameras.

“Photographers can not only take more detailed photos, but also make better use of their imagination and creativity with this sensor. The 100MP ultra high-resolution camera sensor even maintains a high-quality picture of 27MP in 2x zoom – more than doubling the pixels of a standard 12MP telephoto camera,” Xiaomi had said in a blog post.

Introducing the world's FIRST 108MP Penta Camera. A new era of smartphone cameras begins now! #MiNote10 #DareToDiscover pic.twitter.com/XTWHK0BeVL — Xiaomi #First108MPPentaCam (@Xiaomi) October 28, 2019

Coming to the Mi CC9 Pro, the smartphone’s penta camera setup will feature a telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, a 12-megapixel portrait lens, 100-megapixel primary sensor, 20-megapixel wide-angle lens and macro lens.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is expected to launch as Mi Note 10 outside China according to leaks which suggest the same model number for both the phones. Also the teasers of both the phones indicate the same. Other than the camera specifics, there isn’t much known about the Mi CC9 Pro or the Mi Note 10.

