Xiaomi trolls Huawei’s new P30 smartphone series

Xiaomi is back to trolling, and this time it’s Huawei. The Chinese company had previously poked fun at Apple and Samsung.

Xiaomi went after Huawei for their newly launched flagship smartphones, the P30 and P30 Pro. Xiaomi shared a screenshot of Huawei’s launch event on Facebook with the caption, “Is this really necessary?”. The screenshot showed Huawei highlighting the prices of their latest smartphones. Xiaomi placed its flagship phone, the Mi 9 against Huawei’s P30 series comparing the prices.

In Europe, Xiaomi Mi9 is available at 499 euros, while Huawei P30 starts at 799 euros.

Xiaomi went on to compare Mi 9 with Huawei P30. Xiaomi wrote: “We really believe in giving you amazing products at #HonestPrices. Do you think a flagship smartphone should cost you a fortune? #Mi9.”

Recently, Xiaomi had stated that the camera of Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone was better than the iPhone X line-up and OnePlus 6T.

With inputs from IANS.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 11:49 IST