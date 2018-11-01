Xiaomi trolls OnePlus 6T with Poco F1, gives users calculators to ‘Do The Math’

Xiaomi tried to have some fun during the launch of OnePlus 6T in India. The company handed out calculators to people waiting outside OnePlus 6T launch event in New Delhi.

With the tagline “Do the math” Xiaomi wanted to prove a point that the Poco F1 is cheaper than OnePlus 6T and save similar features. Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 845 processor. OnePlus 6T starts at Rs 37,999, while the base model of Poco F1 is priced at Rs 20,999. OnePlus 6T and Poco F1 also come with 6GB/8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage.

Xiaomi continued to troll OnePlus on Twitter, highlighting top four features of the Poco F1. In addition to the same processor and memory combination, Poco F1 has a bigger 4,000mAh battery than OnePlus 6T’s 3,700mAh. Xiaomi also pointed out that OnePlus 6T doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Don't even get us started on this. Spend less time plugged in and more time on the go with the #MasterOfSpeed. It's time to #DoTheMath pic.twitter.com/MK8c1PX7dh — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) October 30, 2018

OnePlus removed the headphone jack on the OnePlus 6T. It offers a USB-C connector for 3.5mm headphones. The company also launched the USB-C version of its Bullets Wireless. Poco F1 is a strong competitor to the OnePlus 6T with similar specifications but the latter offers a premium smartphone experience.

OnePlus 6T has a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a bigger 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen is further protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone also features a glass back giving it a premium feel.

In the photography department, OnePlus 6T has dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear cameras. Up front there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone offers camera features like Nightscape, Studio Lighting in Portrait Mode and Google Lens in-built. OnePlus 6T ships with OxygenOS 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

