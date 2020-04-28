Xiaomi unveils MIUI 12: New features, list of eligible phones and more

tech

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 09:15 IST

Xiaomi unveiled its latest MIUI 12 version along with the Mi 10 Youth 5G Edition in China. MIUI 12 closed beta testing has started in China, and the stable version is expected to roll out from June onwards. Xiaomi also revealed the MIUI 12 roadmap for its smartphones.

MIUI 12 is based on Android 10 and it comes with a visual revamp of the custom OS. Xiaomi is going for a more minimalistic look with MIUI 12 but at the same time it has also added many new animations for app launches and closing as well. The new animations are said to be faster and more fluid. There’s also an improved dark mode on MIUI 12 which adds wallpaper dimming and font adjustment.

MIUI 12 comes with an improved dark for better readability. ( Xiaomi )

MIUI 12 also comes with new live wallpapers which have a pretty cool zooming feature when the phone is unlocked. It also comes with a new always-on display feature along with floating windows for small app previews. Xiaomi has also implemented the stock Android 10 gesture navigation system, and added a new quick reply feature to notifications.

Another important update on MIUI 12 is better privacy controls. The new custom OS will identify which apps abuse permissions and alert users. There’s also a new virtual ID security tool that’s supposed to prevent apps from accessing device information.

MIUI 12 closed beta testing is currently available for users in China. The stable version will be rolling out in June but only in China. These phones will get it first - Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom, K30 Pro, K30 5G, K30, Redmi K20 Pro Premium, K20 Pro, and K20. There’s no word on when Xiaomi will roll out MIUI 12 for other markets including India.