Xiaomi users, MIUI 11 update is bringing these 3 interesting features

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:57 IST

MIUI 11 is the biggest software updater for Xiaomi users. Available for a variety of Xiaomi phones, the latest MIUI update brings a host of new features and optimisations. According to reports, Xiaomi is now going to enhance the MIUI experience with three new features.

The first feature to be added is a Focus mode. By using this mode, users would be able to restrict themselves to make just the emergency calls and use some camera functions, news portal GizmoChina reported on Wednesday.

The timings for Focus mode can be set as per user’s preference, ranging from 20 to 90 minutes. A user can turn on the mode in Settings&Screen Time Management. The other mode will be Curriculum mode, which is a student-oriented calendar, where one will be able to take down notes for a particular day.

The third feature, to be rolled out with the upcoming MIUI 11, is customisable lockscreens, allowing users to select colours, captions, pictures and even emojis.

The company has unveiled the latest update to almost all its devices, like the Redmi K20, Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7S.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)