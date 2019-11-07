e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Xiaomi users, MIUI 11 update is bringing these 3 interesting features

Xiaomi’s MIUI 11 will be available to all the latest and last generation smartphones including Redmi K20, Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7S.

tech Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Xiaomi MIUI 11 to get three new features soon
Xiaomi MIUI 11 to get three new features soon (Xiaomi )
         

MIUI 11 is the biggest software updater for Xiaomi users. Available for a variety of Xiaomi phones, the latest MIUI update brings a host of new features and optimisations. According to reports, Xiaomi is now going to enhance the MIUI experience with three new features.

The first feature to be added is a Focus mode. By using this mode, users would be able to restrict themselves to make just the emergency calls and use some camera functions, news portal GizmoChina reported on Wednesday.

The timings for Focus mode can be set as per user’s preference, ranging from 20 to 90 minutes. A user can turn on the mode in Settings&Screen Time Management. The other mode will be Curriculum mode, which is a student-oriented calendar, where one will be able to take down notes for a particular day.

The third feature, to be rolled out with the upcoming MIUI 11, is customisable lockscreens, allowing users to select colours, captions, pictures and even emojis.

The company has unveiled the latest update to almost all its devices, like the Redmi K20, Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7S.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)

tags
top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech