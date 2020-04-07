Xiaomi wasn’t making fun of Huawei, here’s what it was doing

tech

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 21:42 IST

A couple of days ago it was reported that Xiaomi apparently took a dig at Huawei through its Mi 10 Pro packaging. The Mi 10 Pro 5G’s retail box has a tagline that states “With easy access to the Google apps you use most.” While most reviewers thought Xiaomi was making fun of Huawei as the latter is not allowed to get Android updates from Google or use any of its apps, Xiaomi yesterday issued a statement on its official Weibo account stating that it didn’t mean to throw shade on Huawei.

In the statement it was mentioned that the tagline came as a result of a promotional request by partner (which in all likeliness is Google) and that it will complement the “Powered by Android” logo that is shows on the boot screens.

Xiaomi’s statement confirming it was not making fun of Huawei. ( Xiaomi/Weibo )

It is worth adding that Chinese tech firm Huawei was blacklisted by the Trump administration last year, which resulted in Huawei being stripped off from all the Google services including its apps like YouTube, Google Search, Maps in addition to Android updates. However, the company did manage to launch its P40 Pro running on EMUI based on Android 10. The P40 series was launched last month.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, launched its Mi 10 smartphone series in the European region late last month. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is available in just one variant – 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage – price at EUR 999, which roughly means around Rs 83,000. The Mi 10 comes in 8GB +128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage versions at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 66,800) and EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 75,200) respectively. The Mi 10 Lite 5G will cost EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,200) and comes in four different colours.