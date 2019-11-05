Xiaomi Watch with Apple Watch-inspired design launched: Check price, specifications

tech

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:18 IST

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched its first smartwatch, Mi Watch. An Apple Watch-lookalike, Xiaomi Watch is available in China. The smartwatch is priced at 1,299 Yuan (Rs 13,000 approximately). Another premium variant of the smartwatch is priced at 1,999 (Rs 20,000 approximately).

Xiaomi Watch features and specifications

Xiaomi Watch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display along with 326ppi and 44m dial. It also has a 3D curved glass on the screen whereas the sides are aluminum alloy with matte finish. The device comes with replaceable rubber straps as well.

Xiaomi Watch runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and comes with a 570mAh battery which is said to deliver up to 36 hours of back up. The smartwatch runs on a custom MIUI ROM. Connectivity options on the smartwatch include 4G, NFC, Wi-Fi, GPS and e-SIM.

Xiaomi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi also launched Mi CC9 Pro at an event in China. Available at a starting price of 1,299 Yuan (Rs 28,000 approximately), Mi CC9 Pro comes with five rear cameras including 108-megapixel sensor. Other four sensors on the phone include 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel sensor for portrait photos, 2-megapixel Super Macro shots, and 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. Xiaomi CC9 Pro offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor and a big 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone comes with a 6.47-inch AMOLED full HD+ display.