X019: Microsoft’s Google Stadia-rival ‘Project xCloud’ coming to Windows 10 PCs in 2020

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 14:23 IST

Microsoft at its X019 gaming event gave an important update on its long-awaited cloud-based gaming platform, Project xCloud.The platform will release next year for Windows 10 PCs with more than 50 new titles. Microsoft said it is also working on a set of partners to make the game streaming platform available on other devices as well. The Project xCloud preview will launch in India in 2020.

Microsoft announced that Project xCloud will support more Bluetooth controllers including the DualShock 4 wireless controller and gamepads from Razer. The catalogue will include more than 25 titles such as Madden NFL 20, Devil May Cry 5, and Tekken 7.

Next year, Microsoft will expand Project xCloud preview to more regions such as Canada, India, Japan, and Western Europe. It also plans to increase the catalogue for Xbox Game Pass. Interested users can sign up for Microsoft’s xCloud here.

“We believe in the freedom to play and the freedom to choose. In 2020 we will enable gamers to stream from the cloud Xbox games that they already own or will purchase. We will also add game streaming from the cloud to Xbox Game Pass. Gamers will be free to discover, choose, and play their favorite games anywhere and everywhere,” said the company on its website.

The latest update on xCloud comes at a time when rival Google is working to roll out its similar cloud gaming platform ‘Stadia’. Scheduled to launch on November 19, Google Stadia recently landed on Play Store. Along with Pixel smartphones, Google’s game streaming service will also be available on select devices such as Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2 among others.