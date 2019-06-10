Xolo ZX review: A fine budget smartphone under Rs 15,000

Brand: Xolo

Product: Xolo ZX

Key specifications: MediaTek Helio P22, Android Oreo, 6.22-inch HD+ display, 13MP+5MP camera,16MP selfie camera,3260mAh battery, fingerprint sensor.

Price: Rs 10,999 (4GB, 64GB)

Rating: 3/5

Xolo used to be a hot smartphone brand until a few years ago. With Xiaomi disrupting the budget smartphone space and newer players like Realme and Honor coming in, Xolo and similar other domestic players vanished from the market. The company, however, hasn’t given up yet. Its latest offering is Xolo ZX, a sub Rs 15,000 phone set to take on the likes of Redmi Note 7S and Realme 3 Pro among others.

Xolo ZX bets big on the design as it comes with a 6.22-inch large screen with HD+ resolution. With 500 nits brightness, the Xolo ZX aims to deliver a richer experience. The display does a pretty fine job at this but it also comes with an older notch format which can be a bit distracting at times. On the back it has modern glossy finish with dual rear camera setup on the right top corner and pill-shaped fingerprint sensor at the centre. The reflective design reminds you of the premium design offered by the competitors, especially Realme. Along with good looks, the phone feels incredibly light.

Xolo ZX also excels in the camera department. No, it doesn’t have the popular 48-megapixel rear camera. Fact is other than Xiaomi, no other brand is offering 48-megapixel cameras in the budget segment. The dual rear camera on Xolo ZX features 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The camera delivers decent results in daylight conditions. Most of the shots from Xolo ZX are rich in detail. Lowlight photos are quite disappointing though. Compared to Redmi Note 7 and Realme 3 Pro, Xolo ZX camera doesn’t win the race. For selfie enthusiasts, there are bunch of modes – inspired by Apple iPhone X’s studio lighting.

Xolo ZX is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor which is a fine processor for this price segment. Coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, Xolo ZX delivers fine performance. As expected, it does get pushed to limits when trying to play graphic intensive games. There’s visible frame drop. But if you’re not a power user, Xolo ZX is good enough for you. The 3,260mAh battery delivers almost day-long backup on light usage. On medium to heavy usage, the battery backup declines.

Verdict

Xolo ZX is a fine smartphone as it checks all the boxes for a budget phone. At Rs 10,999 (base model), it competes with the likes of Redmi Note 7S and Realme 3 Pro which offer better camera experience and overall performance.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 18:41 IST