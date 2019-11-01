Xstream Fiber: Airtel takes on Jio Fiber with reduced broadband prices, more data, speed

tech

Airtel on Thursday announced the launch of Xstream Fiber broadband service in India. The new service is essentially a rebranded version of the older broadband plans with more data and faster data speeds. Airtel is also taking on Reliance Jio’s Jio Fiber plans with cheaper prices. Here’s everything you need to know about Airtel’s Xstream Fiber plans.

100Mbps

Airtel is now offering a minimum of up to 100Mbps of data speed, higher than the 40Mbps speed available in the base plan. Airtel’s Entertainment and Premium plans now offer 200Mbps and 300Mbps of speed respectively. The company recently launched 1Gbps VIP plan to compete with Reliance Jio’s.

Lower price, more benefits

Airtel has revised the prices of its broadband plans as well. Airtel Xstream Fiber’s base plan is available for Rs 799. While the price hasn’t changed, Airtel broadband customers get 100Mbps speed and 150GB data, up from 100GB data available earlier.

Similarly, Airtel’s Entertainment plan offers 300GB monthly data but at a faster 200Mbps speed and lower price of Rs 999. The older plan was available for Rs 1,099.

Airtel Xstream Fiber’s Premium plan includes 500GB data at 300Mbps speed. The plan is now available for Rs 1,499, down from the older price of Rs 1,599.

New Airtel Xstream Fibre plans ( Airtel )

Unlimited data

Airtel is also giving an option to users to expand the monthly data quota to the “unlimited” by just paying Rs 299. All broadband plans including Airtel Base, Entertainment and Premium support the Rs 299 unlimited data bundle. Airtel has meanwhile ended the data rollover facility for its broadband users in India.

Complimentary offers

Airtel is bundling unlimited Airtel Xstream content with the base plan. Other two Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 plans come with three months of free Netflix, 12 months Amazon Prime subscription, unlimited Zee5, and Airtel Xstream Content. The same bundle is available for the 1Gbps plan, available for Rs 3,999.

