Yes Bank withdrawal cap: Airtel Payments Bank issues notice, PhonePe CEO apologises for outage

tech

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 13:42 IST

Airtel India has issued a notice with regards to the recent moratorium imposed by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) on Yes Bank. Since the bank is also the service provider for Airtel’s Payments Bank service, the telecom has said that it won’t affect any of its services. The news came directly from the Airtel Payments Bank’s official Twitter account on March 6, 2020.

The notice adds that Airtel will closely monitor the situation and developments on Yes Bank and will make sure it provides a seamless service to its customers.

If you still have any query or need some clarification on the matter, it is possible to email at wecare@airtelbank.com. Airtel mobile users can also call on 400 or on 8800688006 from any other mobile network.

PhonePe, a popular digital payment service in India, apologised on Twitter for a brief outage. The firm’s founder and CEO Sameer Nigam tweeted that the service went through a long outage and that the team is working to solve the issue. He added that Yes Bank, which is PhonePe’s partner bank, was placed under moratorium by RBI, which led to the outage.