You can now ask Amazon Alexa to read out Harry Potter

tech

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 08:10 IST

The weekend is finally here in case you had forgotten what day it is. If you were looking to catch a little breather and take some time out for yourself, we have a solution to keep your kids occupied.

Let Stephen Fry read the first Harry Potter book out to your kids.

Ok, we might have gotten you too excited there. Fry is not going to take that kind of exclusive time out for this, but Alexa can.

On your Amazon Echo devices, you can ask Alexa to “Read Harry Potter Book One”. With the command, Alexa will let Stephen Fry’s voice take over as he starts reading Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first book from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series.

If you do not have an Echo smart speaker, fret not. You can listen to the book on the Echo Show and also on the Alexa app on your smartphones.

And if your kids aren’t patient listeners but more patient readers, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is also available for free on Kindle and the Kindle mobile app.

This has been brought to you for a limited time by Audible and Pottermore Publishing and is available in India, Canada, Australia, US and the UK.

Honestly, if you ask us, adults with any interest in fantasy fiction will enjoy this as much as the kids so give it a try. Happy weekend, or something like that.