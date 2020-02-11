e-paper
Home / Tech / You can now compose music with Microsoft Excel, here’s how

You can now compose music with Microsoft Excel, here’s how

With the help of DAWs on Microsoft Excel’s xlStudio, musicians can compose and arrange their creations in a visual manner.

tech Updated: Feb 11, 2020 15:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Dylan Tallchief demonstrates making music through Microsoft Excel.
Dylan Tallchief demonstrates making music through Microsoft Excel.(Dylan Tallchief/YouTube)
         

Ever wondered if you could compose or create music with Microsoft Excel? Now you can finally do so. Electronic musician and YouTuber Dylan Tallchief has created a Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) using MS-Excel’s xlStudio.

With the help of DAWs, musicians can compose and arrange their creations in a visual manner.

DAW is a software suite similar to FL Studio or Ableton which are used for making music.

It was last year that Tallchief started the project by making an Excel drum machine in Microsoft Excel. Gradually, he started adding new features, including other instruments, editing methods and global controls.

According to a report by geek.com, Microsoft Excel generates the MIDI files which are played by a synthesizer or an external device.

Tallchief explains the features of xlStudios with a cover of a-ha’s “Take On Me.”

xlStudios has a transport section which comes with playback controls and looping function. It also enables you to single out or mute.

There are global settings that allow the tracks beat per minute (BPM), legato, swing and output routing. You may opt for octave, tempo, and use other tweaks for volume.

There is also a sub-menu that enables you to change the sound, volume, semitone of the instruments for each track. Users can add piano roll, add arrangements and playlist, include .als Generator so that it can be opened and played easily on Albeton.

Tallchief took to YouTube where he explained how one can use xlStudios and compose music using Microsoft Excel.

 

Without much ado follow the above mentioned steps and try creating or composing music of your choice with the help of Microsoft Excel on your system. If you love to compose music, you may find innovative ways while you work on creation of music on Microsoft Excel.

LIVE: AAP's Manish Sisodia wins Delhi's Patparganj in a cliffhanger
Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU
Atishi of AAP wins from Kalkaji against BJP's Dharambir Singh
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
'Decimated again': Congress' Sharmishtha Mukherjee critiques Delhi rout
Volkswagen T-Roc aims to take Creta, Seltos, Hector head on
Man falls into frozen Mississippi river, blames Google Maps
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
