You can now drag and drop files between Samsung phones and your Windows PCs

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 18:26 IST

Microsoft’s Your Phone app allows users to seamlessly access notifications, reply to texts as well as receive and make calls between their Android phones and their Windows PC. Samsung has taken a step forward in this and is extending its partnership with Microsoft to bring one more useful feature into the mix. You can now drag and drop files from your Samsung phone to your Windows PC (Windows 10) without any wires.

This new drag and drop feature needs a Samsung device running the Link to Windows version 1.5 or higher. Thus, the most recent Samsung devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S20 etc can use this feature. And your PC needs to have Windows 10.

You can check out the entire list of compatible devices for the Link to Windows here.

Microsoft has noted, though, that this new file sharing system is currently available to its Windows Insider community only. That means it will be rolling out to more users widely soon.

What files are supported?

The new drag and drop feature supports all kinds of files apart from folders. However, you can only transfer up to 100 files at one time. And no single file can be larger than 512MB in size.

You can currently drag files from your Samsung phone’s Gallery app or My Files app only. From your PC, you can drag and drop any file of your choice to the Samsung device.

How to drag and drop files from Samsung phones to Windows 10 PCs?

First you need to download the Your Phone app on your Windows 10 PC. Then you follow these steps:

- Open your phone screen in the Your Phone app on your PC

- Find a folder you want to drag and drop in the My Files section

- Long press on the desired file until a check mark appears

- If you want to transfer additional files simply tap on them

- Use your mouse to long-press on the files you’ve selected and wait for a thumbnail to appear

- Now, drag the files to the desired location on your PC

- The cursor will change to show when you’re able to drop the files

If you’re transferring images from your phone’s Gallery app, follow these instructions:

- Open phone screen in the Your Phone app on your PC

- Navigate to Albums and select one

- Long press on a photo until a check mark appears

- To transfer additional photos, simply tap on them

- Drag and drop images the same way as mentioned above

If you want to copy files from your PC to your phone, this is what you need to do:

- Open Phone Screen in the Your Phone app on your PC

- Select files from your PC that you’d like to transfer

- Drag files to the Your Phone window

- The cursor will change to say Copy and that’s when you can drop the files by releasing the mouse

- Navigate to Internal Storage > Downloads folder to see your transferred files

Remember, if you minimise the Your Phone app during the drag and drop process, that will cancel the transfer and you’ll have to start all over again.