e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900: Here’s how

You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900: Here’s how

Redington is offering the new iPhone with Rs 3,600 cash back

tech Updated: May 11, 2020 13:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Apple launched the iPhone SE 2020 last month. Release date for India has not been announced yet, but since it’s up for registrations we expect it to be soon
Apple launched the iPhone SE 2020 last month. Release date for India has not been announced yet, but since it’s up for registrations we expect it to be soon (Apple )
         

Apple’s new iPhone SE 2020 has already been listed on Flipkart and is going to be available for purchase in India very soon. However, you can also get the iPhone SE at a discounted price of Rs 38,900 when the device goes on sale.

In a partnership with HDFC Bank that offers Rs 3,600 cashback for iPhone SE 2020 buyers. This brings the price of the iPhone SE 2020 down to Rs 38,900. The offer is available for both HDFC debit and credit cards.

“iPhone SE will be available in 3500+ retail locations across India. The iPhone SE will be available at a starting price of Rs 38,900 inclusive of cashback of Rs 3,600 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. For more information, visit www.indiaistore.com,”Said Redington in a statement.

However, Apple is yet to announce the release date for the smartphone here.

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 comes in three variants - 64GB (Rs 42,500), 128GB (Rs 47,800) and 256GB (Rs 58,300). With the Rs 3,600 cashback, the 64GB will now be available for Rs 38,900, the 128GB for Rs 44,200 and the 256GB for Rs 54,700.

The cashback is valid for both both EMI and non-EMI purchases.

The IndiaiStore, which is a website of Apple’s authorised distributors in India, lists three colours for the iPhone SE 2020 - Black, White and PRODUCT RED.

top news
India amps up Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets to reach 90 countries
India amps up Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets to reach 90 countries
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Petrol, diesel prices may rise again after daily price revision restarts
Petrol, diesel prices may rise again after daily price revision restarts
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In