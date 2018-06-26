You can now measure any distance and area on Google Earth

Google Earth has a new measure tool for distances and areas. The new tool, as the name suggests will let users measure just about anything on earth.

‘Measure Tool’ is available on Google Earth for Chrome and Android. Google will be rolling out this feature for iOS users soon. The measuring tool on Google Earth is placed along with other existing features on the platform.

Tap on the measure tool and pick your starting point on the planet and drag it to the end point. There will be a small card on the right side showing the measured distance. Android users will see the distance at the bottom of the app.

You can also measure the perimeter and area of any place on Google Earth. All you have to do is use the tool to form a shape on the map and close the space once you’re done.

Other than the new measuring tool, Google Earth offers some pretty interesting features. There’s Voyager which shows details of famous places to visit and explore. If you’re bored then you can opt for “I’m feeling lucky” which will land the pin on any random place on the map. Google Earth also shows maps in 3D format.