You can now share video messages on Google Duo: Here’s how it works

Tech giant Google on Monday announced the launch of a video messaging feature on its video messaging app - Google Duo. With video messages on Google Duo, users can now capture and share important moments, even when the receiver can’t take the call.

Starting today, Duo users can send a video message to their friend or family member, who will receive it in the app. The video messaging functionality allows users to leave a 30-second video (or voice) message if the person they’re calling declines or misses the incoming call.

How it works

To play a video message received from another user, the receiver may tap their chat icon. After watching the video message, the receiver may tap the “Call now” button to instantly call the sender.

Video messages will automatically disappear within a day after it’s seen. However, the receiver has the option of saving favourites locally to his/her phone. As in case of all calls made on Duo, video messages are secure and end-to-end encrypted.

Google’s video chats mobile app was announced at the company’s developer conference in May 2016 and began its worldwide release in August of the same year.

Google Duo lets users make video calls in high definition. It is optimised for low-bandwidth networks. End-to-end encryption is enabled by default. Duo is based on phone numbers, allowing users to call someone from their contact list. The app automatically switches between Wi-Fi and cellular networks.

Furthermore, a “Knock Knock” feature lets users see a live preview of the caller before answering. The app also lets users make audio-only calls.

Meanwhile, the new feature has been launched on Android and iOS and will be live worldwide in the near future.