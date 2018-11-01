You can now talk to Google Home in Hindi: Here’s how

Google on Thursday announced its smart speaker Home will now be able to respond in Hindi with uniquely Indian contexts.

Hindi language is already available on Google Assistant for smartphones. Google Home users will now be able to speak to Assistant in Hindi languages.

“Our team has been hard at work teaching the Assistant on Google Home to understand Hindi, and it will now respond to you with uniquely Indian contexts. The Assistant is already available in Hindi on your smartphone, and now you can also get hands-free help at home in Hindi to get things done in your world,” said Purvi Shah, Technical Programme Manager, Google Assistant.

How to add Hindi language to Google Assistant

Open the “Google Home App” on smartphone, tap the ‘Account’ icon at the lower-right corner, then select ‘Settings’.

Upon navigating to the ‘Assistant’ tab, select ‘Add a language’ and set Hindi as the first language in the list.

Just say “Ok Google’ to start a conversation with Assistant on Google Home.

Google Home users can make commands in Hindi to get quick answers, play music from apps like Google Play Music and Gaana, and listen to the latest news. Google Home will also respond to commands in Hindi to connect your smart home products. Users can also get more activities done like pulling up recipes and daily information.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 11:44 IST