You can now use Apple Music on your Samsung Smart TVs

tech

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 18:56 IST

Samsung has become the first TV manufacturer to get the Apple Music app on its platform. If you own one of their smart TVs, bought between 2018 and 2020, you will get the Apple Music app for free and you can start streaming music on it. Samsung has said that Apple Music on the platform is available in over 100 countries.

This integration brings in 60 million ad-free songs, music videos and curated playlists to the Samsung Smart TV. Apple Music subscribers also get customised recommendations daily along with access to Apple Beats 1 radio station that has exclusive shows by artists like The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Frank Ocean, Elton John and DJ Khaled.

Subscribers also get access to new “At Home With Apple Music” content that has new editorial playlists, group FaceTime chats with artists at home, artist interviews, playlists etc.

Please note: The subscription to Apple Music is not free. You will have to have an Apple ID and a valid subscription to Apple Music.

If you have them, here’s what you do next:

- You need to download the app from the Samsung Smart TV App Store.

- After downloading the Apple Music app, users can sign in to an existing account with their Apple ID or sign up to subscribe to the music service from their TVs.

- Samsung Smart TV owners signing up for Apple Music get three months of free access.

- Apple Music costs Rs 99 a month for the individuals, Rs 149 a month for families and Rs 60 a month for students.