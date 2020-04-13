You can now watch Instagram Live broadcasts on the web

tech

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 09:36 IST

Facebook and Instagram Lives have been doubling up in a week as more people use these platforms during the ongoing lockdown. To make it more accessible, Instagram has made it possible for users to watch live broadcasts on the web. This comes shortly after Instagram let users send DMs from its desktop app.

Instagram is accessible on the web but key features are unavailable. First spotted by Android Police, users can now watch Instagram Live broadcasts on the web. This is however different from how Facebook Lives work on its desktop app. The size of Instagram Lives window isn’t big as one would expect. But one change is that comments have been moved to the right making it easier for everyone to check them out.

On the Instagram app, comments are difficult to keep a track of, especially for the hosts. Users have to continuously scroll and read comments. With more viewers on Instagram Lives, comments go up even faster. It will now be easier to catch up on comments during the Instagram Live broadcast. Also, if users are using Instagram Live for the first time, here are some tips on how to make the most out of it. Yes, many people still can’t get a hang of Instagram Live.

Prior to this, Instagram last week made it possible for users to access Direct Messages (DM) on the web. Users can now send and receive direct messages on Instagram’s desktop app. Instagram’s key features like sharing posts or stories are still not available on the web.