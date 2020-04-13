e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / You can now watch Instagram Live broadcasts on the web

You can now watch Instagram Live broadcasts on the web

Instagram has made it possible for users to watch Instagram Live broadcasts on the web.

tech Updated: Apr 13, 2020 09:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Users could previously watch Instagram Live broadcasts only on the mobile app.
Users could previously watch Instagram Live broadcasts only on the mobile app. (Instagram)
         

Facebook and Instagram Lives have been doubling up in a week as more people use these platforms during the ongoing lockdown. To make it more accessible, Instagram has made it possible for users to watch live broadcasts on the web. This comes shortly after Instagram let users send DMs from its desktop app.

Instagram is accessible on the web but key features are unavailable. First spotted by Android Police, users can now watch Instagram Live broadcasts on the web. This is however different from how Facebook Lives work on its desktop app. The size of Instagram Lives window isn’t big as one would expect. But one change is that comments have been moved to the right making it easier for everyone to check them out.

On the Instagram app, comments are difficult to keep a track of, especially for the hosts. Users have to continuously scroll and read comments. With more viewers on Instagram Lives, comments go up even faster. It will now be easier to catch up on comments during the Instagram Live broadcast. Also, if users are using Instagram Live for the first time, here are some tips on how to make the most out of it. Yes, many people still can’t get a hang of Instagram Live.

Prior to this, Instagram last week made it possible for users to access Direct Messages (DM) on the web. Users can now send and receive direct messages on Instagram’s desktop app. Instagram’s key features like sharing posts or stories are still not available on the web.

top news
India records 620 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, crosses 9,000-mark
India records 620 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, crosses 9,000-mark
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Updates: Nagaland records first Covid-19 case; patient admitted in Assam
Updates: Nagaland records first Covid-19 case; patient admitted in Assam
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
Next-gen 2020 Hyundai i20: Design and interiors explained
Next-gen 2020 Hyundai i20: Design and interiors explained
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech